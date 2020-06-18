California records over 4,200 COVID-19 cases, hitting new single-day high during pandemic

A socially distanced and mask-wearing crowd gathers on the lawn of Catherine and Jonathan Karoly’s home in Pasadena to hear them play music.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A wider reopening of California’s pummeled economy is just around the corner, but recent numbers show the worst of the state’s coronavirus outbreak may not be in the rearview mirror yet.

Even as the state further relaxes stay-at-home restrictions implemented to stymie the spread of the coronavirus — much-missed personal-care industries like nail salons, massage therapists and tattoo parlors will be able to open their doors in some counties starting Friday — the number of confirmed infections continues to hit new highs.

California reported 4,291 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new single-day record and the first time the state has broken the 4,000 barrier since the pandemic began, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Most of those — 2,129 — were in Los Angeles County, which continues to be the epicenter of the Golden State’s outbreak. Health officials said the total, a single-day high for the county, was fueled by a backlog of test results that accounted for roughly 600 of the new cases.

