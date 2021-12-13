California reimposing indoor mask mandate amid sharp increase in COVID cases

In this file photo, a sign explaining the LA County Mandate is posted for customers inside the Intelligentsia Coffee on Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles on Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California will require indoor masking once again starting Wednesday, following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving, health officials announced Monday.

The new mandate will be in effect from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a briefing Monday.

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” Ghaly said. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”

The new order comes as the daily COVID-19 case rate has gone up 47% since Thanksgiving. Previously, the number stood at about 9.6 cases per 100,000 people, and as of Monday, it was around 14 cases per 100,000 people.

While masking was previously a recommendation statewide — except in certain indoor spaces like public transit and schools, where it was required — it will now be a requirement in all indoor settings.

Los Angeles County and most of the San Francisco Bay Area already have their own indoor mask mandates, which were implemented in the summer, but the new order will affect nearly half the state’s population, including San Diego and Orange counties, the Inland Empire, the Central Valley and rural Northern California.

The number of Californians hospitalized with the virus has also climbed, halting weeks of mostly steady declines.

The increases come as L.A. County healths officials warned that the region could be seeing the beginning of another COVID-19 winter surge.

“If, as we suspect, this increase in cases reflects transmission that took place during holiday gatherings, we should consider this an early warning about the upcoming December holiday,” L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week.

