California rejects Prop 25, keeping cash bail system in place

California

California voters stuck with the state’s traditional cash bail system in this year’s balloting, rejecting a nation-leading move to rely instead on risk assessments to decide which suspects should remain jailed awaiting trial.

Voters in the most populous state overturned a 2018 law that stalled when the bail industry challenged it at the ballot box through Proposition 25. With more than 11 million votes counted, the measure failed Wednesday with 55% opposing and 45% favoring an end to the current bail system.

Supporters of the change had said the traditional bail system punishes the poor — often racial minorities — because they lack the money to buy their freedom or can least afford to pay a bail bondsman.

Opponents included some prominent civil rights groups who said the alternative’s risk assessment tools also are racially and socioeconomically biased.

 

