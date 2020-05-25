California releases guidance for reopening places of worship amid pandemic

Demonstrators hold signs demanding their church to reopen during a rally to re-open California on May 1, 2020, in San Diego. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s health department on Monday released its guidance for safely reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This guidance does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activity,” the California Department of Public Health’s guidance reads. “Further, it is strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable to COVID19 including older adults and those with co-morbidities.”

All places of worship that reopen must limit attendance to 25% of building capacity, or a maximum of 100 visitors, whichever is lower, the health department said.

Churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will have to adhere to the rules on limited capacity for the first 21 days after their counties allow religious services and ceremonies.

After that period, the California Department of Public Health and local officials “will review and assess the impact of these imposed limits on public health and provide further direction as part of a phased-in restoration of activities in places of worship.”

The state also released guidance on employee and volunteer training, temperature screenings, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, physical distancing, among other safety precautions that can be found here.

“Even with adherence to physical distancing, convening in a congregational setting of multiple different households to practice a personal faith carries a relatively higher risk for widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and may result in increased rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially among more vulnerable populations,” the health department warned. “In particular, activities such as singing and group recitation negate the risk-reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing.”

