California releases new guidance for overnight summer camps as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to young people

As California expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to young people between the ages of 12 and 15, the state has released new guidance for overnight summer camps geared toward reopening this June.

The move reflects sweeping guidelines issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which draw a distinction between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

Camps where all staff and attendees are fully vaccinated may operate without any additional public health recommendations beyond the state’s existing health and safety code, according to the new regulations.

Camps where some staff members and attendees are not fully vaccinated — a likely scenario given that many camps offer sessions for young children — will have to meet a variety of standards for masking, social distancing and testing, according to the guidelines.

