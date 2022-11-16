California released an updated detailed plan to help the state achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, aligning with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious climate goals.

The updated proposal would help the state reach net zero carbon pollution by 2045, in addition to:

cut air pollution by 71%,

reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2045

94% drop in demand for oil

86% drop in demand for all fossil fuels

(State of California)

“No economy in the world, much less the soon-to-be 4th largest, has put forth such a comprehensive roadmap to reach carbon neutrality,” a news release said.

The new plan also lays the foundation to create 4 million jobs for Californians and save residents $200 billion in pollution-related health care costs.

According to the news release, the new plan also calls for more offshore wind capacity units to be built by 2045 and about 10 million climate-friendly homes to be built by 2035.

In September, Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills to expand California’s reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, which would help the state become a global climate leader.