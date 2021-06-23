California renters on edge as state mulls extending eviction moratorium

In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, demonstrators call passage of rent forgiveness and stronger eviction protections legislation and carry a mock casket past the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Some regulations that have protected California renters from eviction during the pandemic are nearing expiration, leaving many tenants worried about how they will stay housed and underscoring the uneven recovery from COVID-19’s economic toll.

The statewide moratorium on evictions, which protects renters with pandemic-related hardships if they don’t pay rent, is due to expire at midnight June 30. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce an agreement with legislative leaders for an extension this week.

Though some form of extension at the state level is expected, tenants and their advocates say the uncertainty hanging over what happens next — and layers of rules that many people find confusing — is sowing anxiety and fear.

“I don’t know what I am going to do,” said Natalia Cole, a 38-year-old Eureka resident who was laid off from her warehouse job in December and is $4,000 behind on rent. She said her landlord has applied for rental relief on her behalf, but so far she has heard nothing about her application. “I’m at a standstill.”

