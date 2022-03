Amid soaring gas prices, California State Senate Republicans are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders to take action to reduce gas prices.

Lawmakers sent a letter on Monday urging the governor to issue a full moratorium on the gasoline-excise tax. They say this would reduce the cost of gasoline by more than 50 cents per gallon.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15, 2022.