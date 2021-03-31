In California, Republicans more opposed to getting COVID-19 vaccine than any other group, poll shows

Skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine has fallen steadily in California as inoculations increase. But resistance still remains particularly high among one group: Republicans.

In a poll released late Tuesday by the Public Policy Institute of California, 26% of registered Republicans said they will definitely not get vaccinated, and 13% said they probably won’t be. The 39% hesitancy rate is the highest of any group surveyed.

The poll of 1,706 adult residents mirrors similar results in other recent U.S. polls and challenges the assertion that that the highest rates of vaccine skepticism are among Black and Latino residents. The data also lays out another potential roadblock on California’s already rocky path to herd immunity through vaccination.

About 29% of Black Californians said they would probably or definitely refuse the vaccine, down from 55% in January. Among Latinos, 22% are hesitant, a rate that has remained unchanged in the last two months.

