A study from Instacart revealed that the Golden State is among those that buy the least amount of chocolate on the national day for love. (Unsplash)

The iconic Valentine’s Day duo of flowers and chocolate is a great way to express your love for somebody; however, Californians don’t seem to think so.

A study from Instacart revealed that the Golden State is among those that buy the least amount of chocolate on national love day. An analysis of Instacart purchase data showed that only 9.4% of Instacart orders from California on Valentine’s Day contain chocolate.

These states purchase the least amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day.

Hawaii (7.3% of orders contain chocolate on Valentine’s Day)

California (9.4% of orders include chocolate on Valentine’s Day)

Washington, D.C. (10% of orders have chocolate on Valentine’s Day)

Nevada (10.3% of orders contain chocolate on Valentine’s Day)

Arizona (10.5% of orders include chocolate on Valentine’s Day)

Iowa was the state that ordered the most chocolate on Valentine’s Day compared to the rest of the country, analysts at Instacart found. About 14.5% of Instacart orders, made of Valentine’s Day, contained chocolate.

Vermont and West Virginia tied for the second place position with 14.4%

According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day related items this year, the second-highest on record.

Last year, the foundation found that Americans spent $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day items and experiences.

Valentine’s Day related spending peaked in 2020 when consumers spent $27.4 billion.