Should you buy milk chocolate or dark chocolate? Semisweet or bittersweet?

It can be hard to decide which chocolate to buy your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, but newly released Google Trends data can help with the search.

Google Trends shared which chocolate was the most searched for in each state; for California, vegan chocolate took the top spot.

Researchers analyzed search data from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 to determine the ranking.

Other states, like Texas and Nevada, searched for classic flavors like white chocolate.

White chocolate was the most searched for chocolate flavor, with 22 states Googling it the most.

Milk chocolate was the least popular flavor across the nation. Only two states deemed it the most searched for during the research period.