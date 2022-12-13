Hot chocolate is poured into a mug at the MarieBelle store February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

As temperatures across the Golden State get colder, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm.

Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list.

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located In Sacramento, was considered the “best” place to get hot chocolate, according to Yelp reviews.

The restaurant sells multiple versions of the chocolatey drink, including American, almond, and Oaxacan spicy hot chocolate.

Ginger Hahn, the CEO of the restaurant, believes that her restaurant received Yelp’s top ranking due to the restaurant’s usage of high-quality ingredients in the drinks.

“We use Valrhona Chocolate and give people the choice of house-made vanilla bean marshmallows or freshly whipped clover cream,” Hahn said. “Our rose petal hot chocolate is topped with candied rose petals from my backyard.”

“We put so much time and energy into our hot chocolates; it is sure wonderful to be recognized.”

Two other restaurants from California, The Chocolate Dragon Bittersweet Café & Bakery in Oakland and Amara Chocolate & Coffee in Pasadena, were featured on the list.