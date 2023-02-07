Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included.

The list was based on OpenTable reviews from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022, the number of reservations restaurants had on Valentine’s Day last year and a diner survey for U.S.-based OpenTable users.

Here are the restaurants from California that made the list:

555 East – Long Beach, CA

71Above – Los Angeles, CA

Bacari – Silver Lake – Los Angeles, CA

C-Level – San Diego, CA

Cesarina – San Diego, CA

Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, CA

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, CA

Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles, CA

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA

La Boheme – West Hollywood, CA

Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles, CA

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA

Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA

A total of 13 restaurants from California were featured on the list, the most compared to the other 27 states included in the listing.

Mark Echeverria, both the chief financial and operating officer at Musso & Frank Grill, was ecstatic to see that his restaurant made the list.

“For 104 years, we have proudly served our community with affection and we’ve been honored to welcome countless thousands of couples of all ages either on dates, often on first dates. Couples have also visited following their engagements and weddings or on their wedding anniversaries,” Echeverria said.

“All stages of love have occurred in our dining rooms. There is something deeply romantic about being in a red leather booth, sipping a martini, and eating a steak with the one you love.”