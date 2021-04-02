California returning to drought conditions after 2nd parched winter

Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Drought is returning to California as a second, consecutive parched winter draws to a close in the usually wet north, leaving the state’s major reservoirs half empty.

But this latest period of prolonged dryness will probably play out very differently across this vast state.

In Northern California, areas dependent on local supplies, such as Sonoma County, could be the hardest-hit. Central Valley growers have been told of steep cuts to upcoming water deliveries. Environmentalists too are warning of grave harm to native fish.

Yet, hundreds of miles to the south, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California reports record amounts of reserves — enough to carry the state’s most populous region through this year and even next.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.