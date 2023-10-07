California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill decriminalizing plant-based psychedelics and “magic mushrooms.”

If signed into law, the bill would have allowed the “possession, preparation, obtaining, or transportation” of specified amounts of certain psychedelics, including mescaline, psilocybin, and DMT (dimethyltryptamine).

In his veto message, Newsom said he supports new opportunities to address mental health through psychedelics. However, he added that he wants to see more regulated treatment guidelines installed before signing any psychedelic-related legislation.

“Psychedelics have proven to relieve people suffering from conditions such as depression, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other addictive personality traits. This is an exciting frontier and California will be on the front end of leading it,” said the governor.

But, according to Newsom, the bill also allows the possession of psychedelics prior to the guidelines being put into place, which is a primary reason for Newsom’s veto.

Yet, not all hope is lost for those who yearn for this bill to be signed into law.

He “urged” the California Senate and Assembly to send legislation next year that includes therapeutic guidelines and provides a better framework for “potential broader decriminalization in the future.”

“I am committed to working with the legislature and sponsors of this bill to craft legislation that would authorize permissible uses once the impacts, dosing, best practice, and safety guardrails are thoroughly contemplated and put in place,” Newsom said.