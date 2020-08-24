California schools face several factors that determine when students can return to campuses

As county coronavirus case loads drop, the prospect of reopening schools improves. Last week health officials granted school reopening waivers to 30 elementary schools in Orange County. L.A. County’s chief medical officer said local coronavirus numbers may soon drop enough to consider elementary school waivers as well.

But what are the requirements for waivers? And most important, what will it take to reopen all elementary, middle and high schools in your county?

Here’s what you need to know about California’s school reopening requirements.

The state prohibits reopening K-12 schools in counties on its coronavirus watchlist.

