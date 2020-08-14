California schools scrambling for info, technology as year begins

Millions of California children are already back in the virtual classroom. But families, teachers and districts are still scrambling to figure out some of the basics.

How and when they can resume in-person learning and how to get the in-demand technology they need for distance learning now?

State officials estimate 97 percent of California schoolchildren are starting the year online. Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to project control over the situation Friday, though he acknowledged it’s a “sub-optimal environment.”

And though there are a slew of rules about what schools should do, the rules for being able to reopen for in-person instruction aren’t set in stone.

Newsom said more information on the upcoming school year will be provided next week.