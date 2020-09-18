California schools that don’t resume in-person learning won’t be allowed to do so if counties go back to purple tier

An instructor walks through the room as students follow their online classes at the Westwood STAR Tutoring & Enrichment Center on Sept. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

California schools that haven’t resumed in-person instruction will not be allowed to do so if the counties where they are located are moved to a more restrictive tier due to rising coronavirus cases.

The state’s Department of Public Health says K-12 schools can reopen in a county once it has been moved out of the most restrictive purple tier signaling widespread virus transmission for two weeks.

But if they don’t, and the county returns to that tier, they can no longer do so.

That could affect San Diego County, which has seen a recent rise in coronavirus cases tied to San Diego State University.

Some schools had planned for in-person classes to resume in late September and October.