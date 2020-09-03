California seeks immediate reversal of U.S. Postal Service changes tied to mail delays

California is seeking the immediate reversal of changes at the U.S. Postal Service that have caused widespread delays in mail delivery and have raised concerns that mail-in voting could be hampered ahead of the November election.

The legal move announced Thursday by Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra follows reports in The Times and other outlets about rotting food and dead animals in stockpiled packages in mail facilities, and customers who have gone long stretches without income and crucial medication due to the delays.

It also comes just after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was served a Congressional subpoena Wednesday for records about the mail delays and his appointment to the job, as well as his calendar and communications between him and the Trump campaign.

DeJoy, a former logistics executive and major donor to Republicans and President Trump, has emerged as a focal point for Democrats concerned by the president’s repeated attacks on mail-in voting and claim that the Postal Service shouldn’t receive an emergency bailout because he wants to limit the number of Americans who can vote by mail.

