California sees 8,610 new coronavirus cases, breaking state’s single-day record for 2nd straight day

George Vouzou works out June 30 on Venice Beach. L.A. County beaches will be closed for the July 4 weekend due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

For the second consecutive day, California broke a record for the most coronavirus infections reported — 8,610 cases, according to The Times’ tracker — another troubling sign that COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in communities across the state.

It was the second time the state has recorded more than 8,000 cases in a single day.

The percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive in California continues to rise — hitting 5.95% Tuesday, a Los Angeles Times analysis found, up from 5.28% a week earlier, and 4.45% a week before that. That’s another indication that disease spread is worsening.

Los Angeles County reported the third straight day of more than 2,100 additional confirmed cases. Officials reported 45 more COVID-19-related deaths and 2,779 new cases.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.