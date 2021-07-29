California sees boost in COVID vaccinations but needs much more to reverse surge

With California’s summer coronavirus surge worsening, officials are unveiling new rules, redoubling efforts to get more people to wear masks and even employing some pointed remarks as part of an urgent campaign to boost vaccinations and slow the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The state Wednesday urged everyone — even those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — to wear masks indoors while in public, joining a renewed national push to increase protection amid an ongoing spike in cases.

But the ultimate goal is to convince those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots, which experts say is vital to reverse the surge.

And there are some early signs of movement among Californians who, to this point, have remained on the fence.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.