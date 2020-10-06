California sees no link between school reopenings and COVID-19 spread

California has not seen a link between the reopening of K-12 schools for in-person learning and increased coronavirus transmission.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s top public health official, said Tuesday it can take time for trends to emerge but so far the results are encouraging.

California requires counties to report coronavirus levels and infection rates below certain thresholds before they can allow K-12 schools to broadly reopen for in-person instruction.

On Tuesday, 32 of the state’s 58 counties were deemed eligible to do so, up from 28 a week earlier.

The state has seen a broad decline in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.