California sees signs of winning battle against pandemic, even as deaths keep rising

Three months into California’s battle with the coronavirus, there are growing signs that the outbreak is ebbing even as the state death toll continues to climb past 3,400.

Traveling nurse Gail Cunningham waves thanks as residents pay tribute to her and her medical personnel during a drive-by rally honoring frontline heroes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic at the emergency room entrance to Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley in this 2020 photo. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

While deaths remain a stubborn challenge, other metrics analyzed by the Los Angeles Times show significant progress — enough that even some of the most cautious local health officials have agreed to begin reopening the economy.

The number of newly identified coronavirus cases across California has declined last week from the previous week, dropping to 12,229 cases from 13,041 the previous week. That’s a notable achievement, given the amount of increased testing.

And across California, hospitalizations have dropped more than 15% from its peak six weeks ago, The Times analysis found.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

This chart is very hopeful news for California. Coronavirus confirmed cases dipped this last week — remarkable given how much testing there has been https://t.co/cg77ciNXg4 great data from @irisslee @seangreene89 @ronlin pic.twitter.com/vJh1UKlNE1 — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) May 20, 2020

!!! The number of new coronavirus cases across California dropped to 12,229 last week from 13,041 the previous week, a major achievement given how much more testing is being done. https://t.co/Ms8emblqgE — Soumya (@skarlamangla) May 20, 2020