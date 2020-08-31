California Senate advances bill to extend eviction protections for tenants

California

A woman wearing a mask walks past a wall bearing a graffiti asking for rent forgiveness on La Brea Avenue on May 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The California Senate has advanced legislation to ban evictions through January for people who can’t pay their rent because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the measure, landlords can’t evict tenants who did not pay their rent between March 1 and Aug. 31.

It would also ban evictions for tenants affected by the virus who pay at least 25% of their rent that’s due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

It still needs approval in the state Assembly, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sign it.

The pandemic has caused millions of Californians to lose their jobs.

