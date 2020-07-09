California Senate delays return to work due to coronavirus outbreak

The California Senate will delay its work because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Capitol and an increasing number of new cases across the state.
The Senate had been scheduled to return from its summer recess on Monday. But a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras says it won’t be in session next week. The memo does not give a return date.
The state Assembly already announced an indefinite hiatus after six people who work there tested positive for the virus.
That includes Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who is believed to have been infected while on the Assembly floor last month when lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento to approve a $202.1 billion budget.
Lawmakers missed nearly two months of work at the start of the pandemic.