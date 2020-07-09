Breaking News
Watch live: Mayor Garcetti holds briefing on city’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 6

California Senate delays return to work due to coronavirus outbreak

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), seen in a 2019 photo, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), seen in a 2019 photo, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

The California Senate will delay its work because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Capitol and an increasing number of new cases across the state.

The Senate had been scheduled to return from its summer recess on Monday. But a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras says it won’t be in session next week. The memo does not give a return date.

The state Assembly already announced an indefinite hiatus after six people who work there tested positive for the virus.

That includes Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who is believed to have been infected while on the Assembly floor last month when lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento to approve a $202.1 billion budget.

Lawmakers missed nearly two months of work at the start of the pandemic. 

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter