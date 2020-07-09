California Senate delays return to work due to coronavirus outbreak

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina del Rey), seen in a 2019 photo, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

The California Senate will delay its work because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Capitol and an increasing number of new cases across the state.

The Senate had been scheduled to return from its summer recess on Monday. But a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras says it won’t be in session next week. The memo does not give a return date.

The state Assembly already announced an indefinite hiatus after six people who work there tested positive for the virus.

That includes Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who is believed to have been infected while on the Assembly floor last month when lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento to approve a $202.1 billion budget.

Lawmakers missed nearly two months of work at the start of the pandemic.

(1/2) On July 3rd I received a call from the Assembly Human Resources Department that I had a "mask to mask" exposure to COVID-19 on June 26th. I was tested on the morning of July 4th and received my results in the evening that I had tested positive for the coronavirus. — Autumn Burke (@autumnrburke) July 6, 2020