California Senate’s daily session canceled after lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A person who works at the California Capitol has tested positive for the coronavirus, and that’s prompted the Senate to cancel the day’s work.

Wednesday’s cancellation came during a critical final week when lawmakers must consider hundreds of measures.

The head of the Senate confirmed the case.

A tweet from state Sen. Brian Jones Twitter account stated the San Diego County lawmaker had contracted COVID-19. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Jones was the initial employee or an additional case at the Capitol.

(2/2) In the meantime, he’ll be following CDC and CDPH protocols for those receiving a positive test result. Any further inquiries are to be directed to the Senate Pro Tem’s office. — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) August 26, 2020

Officials said they couldn’t confirm whether the infected person was a lawmaker or a legislative staffer.

The California Legislature has already been delayed twice because of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers face crucial votes on high-profile issues, including extending eviction protections during the pandemic. They must finish their work by Monday.