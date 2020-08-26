California Senate’s daily session canceled after lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A person who works at the California Capitol has tested positive for the coronavirus, and that’s prompted the Senate to cancel the day’s work.
Wednesday’s cancellation came during a critical final week when lawmakers must consider hundreds of measures.
The head of the Senate confirmed the case.
A tweet from state Sen. Brian Jones Twitter account stated the San Diego County lawmaker had contracted COVID-19. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Jones was the initial employee or an additional case at the Capitol.
Officials said they couldn’t confirm whether the infected person was a lawmaker or a legislative staffer.
The California Legislature has already been delayed twice because of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers face crucial votes on high-profile issues, including extending eviction protections during the pandemic. They must finish their work by Monday.