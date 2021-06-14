California set to relax COVID-19 pandemic restrictions Tuesday

California is set to fully reopen its economy Tuesday.

So what will really change? Lots.

Even in the yellow tier — the least restrictive category in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening framework, which is set to be retired Tuesday — there have been plenty of business restrictions.

Indoor capacity at restaurants, for instance, has been capped at 50%. L.A. County eateries also had to observe requirements that kept tables a certain number of feet away from one another. Both those requirements will be retired, and restaurants and bars will once again be allowed full capacity.

