California sets its new single-day record with more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases

Nurse Cianna Christopher joins other medical professionals in a demonstration outside Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California has again recorded its most coronavirus cases in a single day amid a sustained and alarming wave in infections that threatens to swamp hospitals statewide.

The number of newly confirmed infections reported Monday, 21,848, surpasses the previous high of 20,654 set a week ago, according to data compiled by The Times. The latest figure was partially inflated by reporting lags stemming from the Thanksgiving holiday.

By Monday night, California was averaging about 14,000 coronavirus cases a day over a seven-day period — a level not seen at any point in the entire pandemic.

The new record marks a distressing end to a month that saw the resurgent pandemic roar to unprecedented heights in California. About 298,000 of the state’s more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases were diagnosed in November alone, the most of any single month.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.