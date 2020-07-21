California sets new records for COVID-19 cases, related deaths in the state

Motorists wait in line to enter the COVID-19 testing center at Dodger Stadium on July 08, 2020. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

California has again reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day, with 11,554 cases recorded Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times’ tally of reports from the state’s 58 counties.

The number surpasses a record broken just one week ago, when 11,142 coronavirus cases were reported, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

The state is also reporting worsening death tolls. The seven-day average of coronavirus-related deaths has been hovering between 91 and 99 fatalities each day since July 10, the worst it has been since the pandemic began.

For the weeklong period that ended Monday, 674 deaths were reported in California, the highest weekly total to date. In the previous seven-day period, 640 people died, which had also been a weekly record; the week before that, 474 died.

