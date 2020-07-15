California shatters record with more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

California reported its largest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day Tuesday, hospitalizations hit a new high and deaths approached record levels as the state continued to lose ground in its battle against COVID-19.

The 11,142 cases recorded Tuesday were easily the most confirmed in any one day since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous record of 9,816 on July 9, according to data from The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

The state has now reported at least 9,000 new coronavirus cases in a day five times — all since July 7.

Statewide, more than 6,700 patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to the latest official data. That, too, is a new high.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.