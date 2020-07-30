California shatters single-day coronavirus death record for fourth time this month

California has broken another record for the number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, cataloging at least 189 deaths Wednesday, according to a Los Angeles Times count of California’s 58 counties.

It was the second consecutive day — and the fourth time this month — that the state has broken its single-day death record; on Tuesday, 174 deaths were recorded.

The rising death toll comes more than a month into a surge of new COVID-19 cases that came with the reopening of the economy. Just before the Fourth of July weekend, officials imposed new restrictions with hopes of slowing the spread of infections.

California has now recorded nearly 9,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Although it is often noted that the state has seen far fewer fatalities than New York — where 32,653 people have died — other nations have endured far smaller death tolls than California.

