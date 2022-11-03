Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season.
Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
Mammoth Mountain has announced it will open this Saturday, a week ahead of schedule.
Heavenly, Snow Summit, Northstar, and Mountain High plan to open the weekend of November 18.
Below is a list of tentative California ski resort opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):
- Mammoth Mountain – November 5
- Heavenly – Nov. 18
- Snow Summit – Nov. 18
- Northstar California – Nov. 18
- Mountain High – Nov. 19
- Palisades Tahoe – Nov. 22
- Sugar Bowl Resort – Nov. 25
- Soda Springs – Nov. 25
- Bear Mountain – Dec. 1
- Kirkwood – Dec. 2
- Boreal Mountain Resort – Dec. 3
- Tahoe Donner – Dec. 9
- Mt. Baldy – Dec. 16
- Ski China Peak – Dec. 16
- Homewood Mountain Resort – Dec. 16
- Dodge Ridge – Dec. 16
- June Mountain – Dec. 17
- Bear Valley – Dec. 17
- Mt. Shasta Ski Park – Dec. 18
- Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area – Dec. 24
- Sierra-at-Tahoe – Dec. 25
- Snow Valley – Dec. 25
- Donner Ski Ranch – Feb. 1