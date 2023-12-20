An atmospheric river that’s drenching most of California with rain is dumping impressive amounts of snow on the ski resorts.

Mammoth Mountain is reporting eight to 12 inches of fresh powder over the past several days, a spokesperson told KTLA. All main base areas at the Eastern Sierra resort are now open.

In the Lake Tahoe area, Kirkwood, Mt. Rose and Northstar have received a foot or more of snow, according to onethesnow.com. Heavenly is reporting six inches.

In Southern California, Snow Summit, Bear Mountain and Mountain High have yet to report any fresh snow from the storm.

California’s ski resorts are certainly in need of fresh snow since the season is often to a relatively slow start. Most resorts are reporting base depths of well under three feet and the amount of open terrain is extremely limited.