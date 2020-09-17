California ski resorts prepare to open with limited capacity this season

Mammoth Mountain and other California resorts will limit the number of skiers and snowboarders on the slopes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Some California ski resorts are changing how they sell lift tickets this winter season. Resorts are abandoning sales of walk-up lift tickets to reduce the number of people on the mountain because of COVID-19. Skiers and snowboarders instead will have to buy single- and multi-day tickets in advance of their visit — and risk getting shut out on holiday and other high-demand dates.

Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., plans to open Nov. 14 (weather and conditions permitting). It will not be selling walk-up or undated tickets this season. Each day, the number of tickets released will be “tightly regulated” to allow for social distancing, according to a statement.

Face coverings will be required indoors, at lift lines, on gondolas and on shuttles. Social distancing also is recommended when passing someone outside your immediate group. Also, the resort plans to open indoor dining at 50% capacity and to increase outdoor eating options.

In the Tahoe area, Sugar Bowl sold out of passes for 2020-21 last week. “Although an uncrowded experience has been part of the Sugar Bowl brand ethos for decades, in this pandemic climate we must be especially careful not to overwhelm the resort by overselling it,” John Slaughter, executive director for marketing, said in a statement. It will sell a limited number of daily tickets, only online and only in advance. Its sister resort for cross-country skiers, Royal Gorge, will continue to sell passes and tickets.

