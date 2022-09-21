The secret is out: California speakeasy bars have been ranked among the best in the nation to provide quality drinks in discreet locations.

Based on user reviews, Yelp has compiled a list of the “Top 50 Speakeasy Bars in the U.S.”

Two California bars are ranked within the top 10, while some others ranked lower on the list.

Community Speakeasy: This bar, located in South Lake Tahoe, provides great drinks and ambiance along with friendly bartenders, according to Yelp reviews.

“The vibe is very intimate, the live music is incredible, and the bartenders and custom cocktails were some of the best,” one user said.

The Blind Rabbit: This secret bar in Anaheim can be challenging to secure a reservation for, but the business has received many customer reviews praising its drinks, atmosphere and bartenders.

“The blind rabbit isn’t a bar or a restaurant…it’s a whole experience. I’d recommend everyone to go here if you have the chance. It’s hand down the best service, food, and atmosphere I’ve ever experienced in my life,” one user said.

Other speakeasy bars in the Golden State, such as Thompson & Twain Prospecting Co., in Temecula and Bar Jackalope, located in Los Angeles, earned a spot on the list.

The entire list can be found here.