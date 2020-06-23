California State Assembly staffer tests positive for COVID-19, marking 1st case in Capitol

Elevators in the state Capitol have been limited to one person per ride and strict limits established on in-person seating for public hearings. (John Myers / Los Angeles Times)

An Assembly employee tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the state Capitol, according to an email sent to legislative staffers Monday.

The positive case comes as the Legislature has taken unprecedented measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 inside the building, including health screenings and temperature checks at the entrances to the Capitol. Elevators have been limited to one person per ride and strict limits established on in-person seating for public hearings.

The Assembly staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 had been working in the building last week.

“The employee did not perform work in any office other than their own Capitol office suite, had minimal interactions with a co-worker, and wore a face covering while in the workplace,” Debra Gravert, the Assembly’s chief administrative officer, wrote in an email to employees Monday.

