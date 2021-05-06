California State Fair postponed as Cal Expo site in Sacramento hosts COVID-19 vaccinations

Joanne Hayes and Walter DeLaGarza carry their prizes won at one of the carnival games at the California State Fair on July 10, 2015, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California’s state fair will take a backseat this summer so the Cal Expo site can continue administering COVID-19 vaccines, organizers said this week.

The Sacramento-based facility, one of the largest vaccination sites in the state, will operate through September, officials said in a news release. The California State Fair and Food Festival, which usually runs in July, could return in a “slimmed down” version after that, but the board of directors has yet to make a decision on that. The fair was canceled last year amid the pandemic.

“There is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, and I am proud that Cal Expo has been able to play such an important role during this difficult time,” Cal Expo Chief Executive Rick Pickering said in a statement. “It is imperative that everyone gets vaccinated so that we can once again safely host the many events our community loves, including the annual California State Fair.”

Cal Expo served as a mass coronavirus testing site until last week, when it transitioned to a vaccination location.

