Veterans, active and reserve military members can visit participating California State Parks for free on Memorial Day.

Participating nature areas in the greater Los Angeles area include: Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve, Crystal Cove State Park, Emma Wood State Beach, Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area North, Los Angeles State Historic Park, Malibu Creek and Malibu Lagoon State Parks, Mount San Jacinto State Park, Point Mugu State Park, Saddleback Butte State Park, and Topanga State Park.

In the San Diego area, military members can visit the following places: Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Cardiff State Beach, Palomar Mountain State Park, Silver Strand State Beach, South Carlsbad State Beach, Torrey Pines State Beach, and Torrey Pines State Reserve.

To view the California Department of Parks’ full list of participating nature areas, click here.

“To honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, State Parks is offering military individuals complimentary admission to some of the most amazing places within California’s State Park System,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you for your service.”

Service members must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct in order to receive the free admission.

Before leaving home, park officials advise visitors to check the status of the park units they want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. For additional guidelines and safety tips, click here.