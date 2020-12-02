California stay-at-home order looms for most of state as COVID-19 cases explode

In an aerial view from a drone, cars are lined up at Dodger Stadium for COVID-19 testing on the Monday after Thanksgiving weekend on November 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California hit reached another troubling COVID-19 milestone Tuesday, averaging 14,120 cases per day with more than 8,200 hospitalized — both new records.

The continues surge is putting more pressure on state and local officials to take more aggressive action to slow the spread before it overwhelms hospitals. Los Angeles County, which has been particularly hard hit, reported more than 7,500 new cases — the most in a single day. Projections suggest L.A. County could reach 9,000 cases by next week.

Officials have said they would consider a restrictive stay-at-home order if cases kept rising, which is now expected because the Thanksgiving weekend likely spread the virus even more.

The @latimes has closed its California COVID-19 count for Tuesday.



Today:

+16,765 cases

+116 deaths



To date:

1,246,917 cases

19,330 deaths



The state is averaging 14,120 cases per day, a new high. More than 8,200 are hospitalized, another record.



December 2, 2020