Californians are steeling for more rain from the latest of a series of powerful storms sweeping the state. The storms have already shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads and left tens of thousands without power.
Sacramento schools canceled classes Monday, with six campuses without electricity. For days, California has been walloped by Pacific storms. Two more are expected to drop heavy rainfall on the coast and snow in the mountains in the next couple of days.
The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.