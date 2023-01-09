A tree collapsed and ripped up the sidewalk damaging a home in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The weather service’s Sacramento office said the region should brace for an even more powerful storm system to move in late Sunday and early Monday. “Widespread power outages, downed trees and difficult driving conditions will be possible,” the office said on Twitter. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol Avenue and 27th Street in midtown after a storm brought high winds overnight in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday’s system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

A crane lifts tree removal foreman Francisco Villanueva to assess which branches to remove first from two homes on Capitol Avenue in midtown Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Heavy winds from an overnight storm downed trees and power lines throughout the region. The weather service’s Sacramento office said the area should brace for the latest atmospheric river to roar late Sunday and early Monday ashore. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

An East Sacramento resident crosses the street in front of a tree blocking H Street near 36th Street in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The weather service’s Sacramento office said the region should brace for the latest atmospheric river to roar late Sunday and early Monday ashore. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

A tree collapsed and ripped up the sidewalk damaging a home in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

Storm Radar Jan 9, 2023

Californians are steeling for more rain from the latest of a series of powerful storms sweeping the state. The storms have already shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads and left tens of thousands without power.

Sacramento schools canceled classes Monday, with six campuses without electricity. For days, California has been walloped by Pacific storms. Two more are expected to drop heavy rainfall on the coast and snow in the mountains in the next couple of days.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.