California surpasses 7 million COVID cases, with 1 million recorded in 1 week

Clinicians perform a tracheostomy on a patient in a COVID-19 ICU in Mission Hills on Feb. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California has recorded more than 7 million coronavirus cases, after its fastest accumulation of reported infections in the history of the pandemic.

The unprecedented count, recorded in California’s databases late Monday, comes one week after the state tallied its 6 millionth coronavirus case.

Even during last winter’s disastrous wave, new infections increased more slowly. It took a little over three weeks for California to get from its 2 millionth cumulative coronavirus case to its 3 millionth.

The stunning speed of new infections is a testament to the Omicron variant’s transmissibility, believed to be two to four times more contagious than the Delta variant, which in turn was more infectious than earlier strains that pummeled California last winter.

