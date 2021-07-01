California to announce 6 winners of ‘Dream Vacations’ giveaway in state’s final vaccine incentive lottery drawing

TV host Scott Evans from Access Hollywood holds a ball during the California Vax For The Win drawings following a press conference to discuss the state reopening at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California on June 15, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

California lawmakers and public health officials are expected to draw six winners in the state’s “Dream Vacations” giveaway Thursday as part of the statewide vaccination incentive program.

The event, which will take place at 2:15 p.m., will be the final drawing in the state’s “Vax for the Win” lottery that has given away prizes to residents who receive the coronavirus vaccine.

More than 21 million residents ages 12 and up in the state have received at least one dose of the coronavirus shot and are eligible to win a vacation package from Thursday’s drawing.

Winners will have a chance to visit “California’s gateway destination cities,” such as Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco and Palm Springs. They’ll also receive an additional $2,000 to offset travel costs and will have some meals covered as part of the vacation package.

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said the vacation destinations are all in California as part of an effort to jump-start the state’s beleaguered tourism industry.

Previous drawings had the appearance of game shows, with Gov. Gavin Newsom helping to pick the winners from a lottery ball machine. This time, however, state public officials and lawmakers will do the drawing in place of Newsom.

