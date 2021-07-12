California to bar K-12 students from campus if they refuse to wear mask as required by new state rules

California students won’t be allowed on campus in the fall if they refuse to wear masks, under state guidelines released Monday,(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California K-12 students who refuse to wear masks inside school classrooms and buildings, as required under new state rules, will be prohibited from entering their campus, and another form of education will be provided to them, according to new regulations the state released Monday.

Exceptions will be made for students with special health needs or disabilities.

The state rules build on recommendations released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provide flexibility to states and school districts. Under the federal recommendations, for example, a school could allow vaccinated students to attend classes without masks. California is choosing to take a more strict and uniform approach, which also is possible under the federal framework.

According to the most recently collected data, 99% of responding school districts have reported that they will reopen fully for in-person instruction by the fall of 2021.

