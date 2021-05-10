California gets $27 billion in federal relief money for pandemic costs, including $1.3 billion for L.A.

President Joe Biden speaks on job numbers from April, 2021 at the East Room of the White House May 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

California is receiving more than $27 billion in federal aid, including $1.3 billion for Los Angeles, under the $1.9-trillion pandemic relief law President Biden signed in March, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

The landmark law, which Congress passed with only Democratic support, directed the department to begin delivering within 60 days some $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to offset costs related to their responses to the pandemic. That aid was one of the components Republicans most strongly opposed.

“With this funding, communities hit hard by COVID-19 will be able to return to a semblance of normalcy,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, speaking exactly 60 days after the law’s signing. “They’ll be able to rehire teachers, firefighters and other essential workers — and to help small businesses reopen safely.”

Though some money is designated for states and localities that have experienced serious revenue losses during the pandemic, funds are also available for states like California that are running surpluses.

