California to impose ‘limited’ stay-at-home order, curfew in purple tier counties; all SoCal counties impacted

California will impose a “limited” stay-at-home order and curfew on most counties in a ramped up effort to slow a spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday afternoon.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. It goes into effect 10 p.m. Saturday and expires at 5 a.m. on Dec. 21., according to a new release from the governor’s office. It will impact all counties in the most-restrictive purple tier, which includes every one in Southern California.

The order is limited to non-essential work, movement and gatherings, according to the state.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in the release. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

The move comes days after numerous businesses and sectors were hit with new coronavirus restrictions amid a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases statewide.

On Monday, Newsom pulled the “emergency brake” on reopening the state’s economy and announced that 30 of the state’s 58 counties would be pushed back to more restrictive phases in the the state’s four-tiered system that has guided sector reopenings since August.

Orange and Ventura counties, which has previously been in the “red” tier — the second-most restrictive stage — where among those that moved backward.

