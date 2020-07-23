California to obtain more masks, gear after becoming state with most COVID-19 cases

Women wearing face masks walk near a notice about maintaining social distance on the beach in Long Beach on July 14, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

On a day when California became the state with the most coronavirus infections in the U.S., Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that officials are redoubling efforts to secure protective gear and are preparing to expand the number of available hospital beds to handle a surge in patients.

With more than 409,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state, California on Wednesday exceeded the number reported in New York by about 700 cases, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

After leading the nation in the number of coronavirus cases, New York has since experienced a decline in infections, deaths and hospitalizations as numbers have climbed in California.

“We are a state the size of 21 states combined, so its not surprising now that as we have begun reopening key sectors of our economy and people continue to mix … that our numbers would start to go up, in total the highest in the nation,” Newsom said, calling it “a sober reminder of why we are taking things as seriously as we are.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.