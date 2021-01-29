California tops 40,000 COVID-19 deaths amid winter surge

Health care workers at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills on Dec. 29, 2020 struggle to keep up with the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

One out of every 1,000 Californians has now died from COVID-19.

California on Friday exceeded 40,000 coronavirus deaths, another milestone that comes as the state is coming out of a winter surge.

More than half —at least 22,500 Californians —have died from COVID-19 since Nov. 1, out of a cumulative death toll of more than 40,100.

Only New York has suffered more total coronavirus-related deaths than California. California — the nation’s most populous state — has recorded roughly 101 deaths per 100,000 residents, recording the 36th-highest COVID-19 cumulative death rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

