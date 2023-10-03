California’s most prominent transit agencies are coming together to offer free public transportation rides to celebrate California Clean Air Day.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Californians and visitors alike can ride on public transit systems free of charge in honor of the event.

L.A. Metro, Metrolink, BurbankBus, Orange County Transit Authority, Foothill Transit and more will be participating by offering riders free trips throughout the day.

The California Clean Air Day website asks organizations and individuals to take the pledge to reduce pollution in honor of the holiday.

“California suffers from some of the worst air quality in the country. Collectively we have the power to change the world and can choose to do so in ways that help, not harm, all Californians,” the website reads.

A Metrolink train is shown at the Fullerton station in this undated promotional image. (Metrolink)

One of the most effective ways to help reduce poor air quality is by reducing the number of vehicles on the road and that’s where public transportation comes in.

“By leaving your car behind and choosing the train, you’re contributing to a healthier Southern California by reducing traffic and your carbon footprint,” the Metrolink website reads. “Metrolink is offering free rides on California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, to encourage people to take the train, skip traffic and enjoy a comfortable, convenient, and stress-free ride with friends or family.”

Both the Metro Bike Share program and the Metro Micro are participating in free rides as well. Travelers will have to use a code to unlock that deal.