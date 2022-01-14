California undergraduate enrollment drops by 250,000 during pandemic

In this March 14, 2019, file photo students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

California’s fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment dropped by nearly a quarter-million students since pre-pandemic fall 2019, according to a survey released Thursday.

The report from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that California saw an overall decline of more than 99,000 — or 4.3% — in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2020 to fall 2021, driven largely by a 9.9% drop in community colleges.

The overall one-year enrollment drop is less than the decline of 148,113 in fall 2020 when students were online.

Nationally, enrollment dropped from fall 2020 to fall 2021 by 3.1% — a loss of 465,300 students, bringing the combined enrollment losses since fall 2019 to more than 1 million.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.