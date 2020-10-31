California unemployment agency director to retire after months of delayed jobless benefits

In this Sept. 20, 2013, file photo, visitors use the Unemployment Insurance phone bank at the California Employment Development Department, EDD office in Sacramento. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Under fire for delays in paying unemployment benefits to more than 1 million Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharon Hilliard said Friday that she is retiring as director of the state Employment Development Department.

Hilliard, 56, has received strong criticism from jobless Californians and state lawmakers in recent months as technology problems and bureaucratic tangles caused a backlog of 1.6 million claims for unemployment benefits, many months old. She said she will retire effective Dec. 31 after nearly four decades in state government.

“It has been my privilege to be part of the Employment Development Department team since the day I walked into the EDD building over 37 years ago,” Hilliard said in an email to EDD employees. “This past year I have been committed to seeing the EDD through the most challenging times in the Department’s history, but I believe I can now retire knowing that the EDD is on a great path to success.”

The resignation comes nearly three months after 61 state lawmakers, a majority of the California Legislature, wrote a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for immediate action to fix EDD problems that have kept hundreds of thousands of jobless Californians from getting any financial assistance for months after they were thrown out of work.

